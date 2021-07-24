2 / 6

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22 has been launched in India this week. The Samsung phone comes in two variants including 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The Galaxy A22 is the cheapest 5G phone by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer in India yet. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 include: 90Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, up to 8GB RAM, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.