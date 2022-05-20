OnePlus Nord 2T Launch
OnePlus has launched their fourth device in a matter of a month. The company that was once popular for launching a single device every year, is now aggressively pushing forward in the smartphone market. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a mid-range device with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The device has been launched globally. During the global launch event, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which is already available in India.
OnePlus Nord 2T Price
The OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched at a price of EUR 399 (roughly around Rs 33,000) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs 40,000).
