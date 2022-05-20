1 / 6

OnePlus Nord 2T Launch

OnePlus has launched their fourth device in a matter of a month. The company that was once popular for launching a single device every year, is now aggressively pushing forward in the smartphone market. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a mid-range device with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The device has been launched globally. During the global launch event, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which is already available in India.