OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has finally come out of hiding. The company has launched the new smartphone in a highly competitive price category. We have some very interesting options in this segment from popular smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Realme and iQoo. To help you decide we’ve listed some of our picks below.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 main
Let’s start with the fresh kid on the block. The Nord CE 2 5G has been introduced at an impressive price of Rs 23,999. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. In addition to that, OnePlus provides a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display panel. The display is HDR10+ certified. The phone also supports 65W fast charging.
