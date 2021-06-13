OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO z3 5G, more: Smartphones launched in India last week

1 / 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has arrived in India, finally. The smartphone comes in three variants 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and lastly, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999. The phone is up for pre-orders and will be available for the first time on June 16 on Amazon and OnePlus.in.