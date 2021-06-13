OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO z3 5G, more: Smartphones launched in India last week

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G has arrived in India, finally. The smartphone comes in three variants 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and lastly, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999. The phone is up for pre-orders and will be available for the first time on June 16 on Amazon and OnePlus.in.
IQOO z3 5G
iQOO has also launched the most awaited smartphones dubbed iQOO z3 in India last week. The iQOO z3 starts at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in two other models including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 20,990 and top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 22,990.
