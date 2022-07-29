OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with 6.59-inches LCD display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features support for sRGB and Display P3 technologies. Coming to performance, the newly launched Nord CE2 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.
Poco X4 Pro 5G
Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 120 nits peak brightness. The display comes with a punch-hole camera design and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 895 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13. Poco X4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging tech.