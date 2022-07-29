2 / 5

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 120 nits peak brightness. The display comes with a punch-hole camera design and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 895 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13. Poco X4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging tech.