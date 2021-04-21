OnePlus Watch to be available at discounted price of Rs 14,999 today: Top features, price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Watch sale details
The OnePlus Watch will go on sale for the first time in India today as an early access to Red Cable Club members. It can be grabbed from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App starting 9AM. Non Red Cable Club members will be able to get their hands on the OnePlus Watch across offline and online channels starting noon, April 22.
Where to buy OnePlus Watch
Interested buyers will be able to purchase the OnePlus Watch from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.