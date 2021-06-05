OnePlus WellPaper top 5 mobile wallpaper app alternatives: Supports high resolution images, UHD and FHD wallpapers, live wallpaper

4K Wallpapers Auto Wallpaper Changer app
This app offers wallpapers in 4K and full HD quality. It has a Live Wallpapers feature that automatically changes the home screen background and you can choose the time-frequency as well. It comes with a collection of over 10,000 UHD wallpapers.
Zedge app
Zedge app includes more than a million wallpapers be it live or static. It has an auto-update wallpaper feature, tapping on it allows you to change the frequency of the wallpaper change. It supports FHD wallpaper and 4K wallpapers for the small screens.