2 / 5

Mi 4A HD Ready Smart TV

Another Xiaomi Android TV to make it to the list is the Mi 4A HD Ready Smart TV with 32-inch screen size. The panel has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The TV supports popular OTT apps and has in-built Chromecast, voice assistant functionality. The Android TV has two speakers with DTS-HD sound technology. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and includes 1GB RAM, 8GB storage capacity. The Mi 4A Smart TV can be bought for Rs 15,499.