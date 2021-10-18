OnePlus Y series 32 inch Smart TV
The OnePlus Y-series TV is listed on Flipkart at Rs 15,999. The Smart TV offers a 60Hz panel with HD resolution. The TV runs on Android and supports popular OTT platforms- Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video. It has a sound output of 20W and supports Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD sound technology.
Mi 4A HD Ready Smart TV
Another Xiaomi Android TV to make it to the list is the Mi 4A HD Ready Smart TV with 32-inch screen size. The panel has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The TV supports popular OTT apps and has in-built Chromecast, voice assistant functionality. The Android TV has two speakers with DTS-HD sound technology. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and includes 1GB RAM, 8GB storage capacity. The Mi 4A Smart TV can be bought for Rs 15,499.