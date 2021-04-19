Oppo A54 with triple camera, 5000mAh battery arrives in India: Here's the first look

Oppo A54 design
Oppo A54 features a slim profile 3D 'delicate' design. The phone comes in three colour coats- Starry Blue, Crystal Black, and Moonlight Gold. It has a tapered back with a square-shaped camera module placed at the top left corner. The power key that sits on the right edge of the frame acts up as the fingerprint reader. At the bottom sits a mono-speaker grill, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.
Oppo A54 display
The new Oppo A-series phone gets a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixel resolution) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a punch-hole cutout the at top left corner and chunky bezels at the bottom of the front fascia.