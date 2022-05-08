Oppo enco buds air2 pro price
Along with its latest F21 Pro series, Oppo recently launched its next-gen TWS earphones in the form of Oppo EncoAir 2 Pro in India. The new Oppo Enco Air2 Pro comes for Rs 3,499 in India and at this price point it is a good option for those who don't want to spend a lot. It is slightly pricier than the lower-end Oppo Enco Air 2, which launched earlier this year. The Enco Air 2 Pro comes in two color options – White and Blue.
Oppo enco buds air2 pro specifications
Oppo Enco Air2 Pro comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The earbuds come with an AI noise cancellation feature for better call quality and a Transparent mode to allow users to be aware of their surroundings while using the earbuds. The overall audio quality is good with clear vocals and good amount of bass. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks the ambient sound up to 25db. For the price, it does a better job.