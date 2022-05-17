1 / 5

Oppo Enco Air 2 Design: AirPods lookalike!

Launched at Rs 2,499, Oppo Enco Air2 earbuds look a lot like Apple AirPods, not that I am complaining! The half in-ear design and longer stems look good on the outside. These earbuds are light, just 3.5 gm, and the case looks unique with an opaque cap. Something that I would recommend over OnePlus Nord Buds and Realme Buds Q2s' cheap material case. They are available in White and Blue colour options. Oppo Enco Air2 also come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, which is quite impressive at this price point.