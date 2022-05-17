Oppo Enco Air 2 Design: AirPods lookalike!
Launched at Rs 2,499, Oppo Enco Air2 earbuds look a lot like Apple AirPods, not that I am complaining! The half in-ear design and longer stems look good on the outside. These earbuds are light, just 3.5 gm, and the case looks unique with an opaque cap. Something that I would recommend over OnePlus Nord Buds and Realme Buds Q2s' cheap material case. They are available in White and Blue colour options. Oppo Enco Air2 also come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, which is quite impressive at this price point.
Oppo Enco Air 2 Comfort: Not for heavy users
One glaring omission that I could not overlook was the silicone eartips. While these buds did sit nicely in the ear canals, but I do not find it quite uncomfortable, since I tend to use TWS earbuds for long hours. After more than one hour of continuous use, my ears actually started to hurt. But this is not a dealbreaker as it differs from person to person depending on their daily usage.