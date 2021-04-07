Oppo F19
Oppo F19 gets 48-megapixel triple AI cameras. There is a 16-megapixel front camera.
Oppo F19
The phone supports 33W Flash Charge fast charging. It supports AI Night Charge to avoid over-charging.
Oppo F19 is the latest smartphone by the company in its F19 series. Touted as the sleekest phone, it falls under Rs 20,000 and comes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Realme 8 Pro. Here's a look at the phone's top features.
Oppo F19 gets 48-megapixel triple AI cameras. There is a 16-megapixel front camera.
The phone supports 33W Flash Charge fast charging. It supports AI Night Charge to avoid over-charging.