Oppo F19 is the latest smartphone by the company in its F19 series. Touted as the sleekest phone, it falls under Rs 20,000 and comes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Realme 8 Pro. Here's a look at the phone's top features.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: April 7, 2021 2:22 PM IST