Reminds me of rainbows and unicorns
The first thought that strikes my mind when I look at the glossy and colourful Oppo F21 Pro 5G is unicorns and rainbows! This can be a head turner and a great choice for someone who loves trendy design and design is their first priority when buying a new phone. With that said, this glossy and shiny design might not suit everyone's taste, as they like subtle and matte shades. It all comes down to one's personal preference. I was glad to know that even the phone has a glossy back, it is not a fingerprint magnet. The smartphone is quite handy and not very slippery. Overall, it is a good trendy smartphone to look at.
Beautiful and bright display
Oppo F21 Pro 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a punch hole camera, placed in the top left corner. The punch hole camera is tiny but noticeable, however, it did not intrude a lot while watching videos or using the phone in general. The bezels are quite sleek which gives it a neat look but there is a wider chin that sits at the bottom of the display. The display also offers 600 nits of peak brightness so that you dont have to squint while using it in outdoor settings.