Reminds me of rainbows and unicorns

The first thought that strikes my mind when I look at the glossy and colourful Oppo F21 Pro 5G is unicorns and rainbows! This can be a head turner and a great choice for someone who loves trendy design and design is their first priority when buying a new phone. With that said, this glossy and shiny design might not suit everyone's taste, as they like subtle and matte shades. It all comes down to one's personal preference. I was glad to know that even the phone has a glossy back, it is not a fingerprint magnet. The smartphone is quite handy and not very slippery. Overall, it is a good trendy smartphone to look at.