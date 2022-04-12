1 / 5

Oppo F21 Pro design

As per the company, Oppo F21 Pro comes with an industry-first Fiberglass-Leather Design that prevents fingerprint smudges, scratches and dust. Clearly one of its kind, the matte leather like finish of the smartphone is a breath of fresh air at a time when the market is saturated with glossy and tacky back phones. The smartphone comes in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colour variants. The smartphone is 175 gm in weight and has a thinness of about 7.54mm.