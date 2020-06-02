Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart: Check out deals on F11 Pro, F15, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 3 Pro and more

2 / 6

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is listed for Rs 26,990 on Flipkart during the sale. The price is for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. The Reno 10x Zoom, as the name implies, brings 10x hybrid zoom. It sports a 6.6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel on the back. For selfies, Reno 10x Zoom offers a 16-megapixel shooter. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging as well.