Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart: Check out deals on F11 Pro, F15, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 3 Pro and more

Oppo F11 Pro
Oppo F11 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,990 on Flipkart during the sale. Launched at Rs 29,990 the smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 12,000 during Oppo Fantastic Days sale. The smartphone with pop-up selfie camera also comes with six months of free YouTube Premium subscription. Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10 percent off with Axis Buzz Credit Card.
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is listed for Rs 26,990 on Flipkart during the sale. The price is for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. The Reno 10x Zoom, as the name implies, brings 10x hybrid zoom. It sports a 6.6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel on the back. For selfies, Reno 10x Zoom offers a 16-megapixel shooter. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging as well.
You Might be Interested
39990
31990
21990
24990