Oppo Find N price
Oppo launches its first ever foldable smartphone dubbed the Find N. The smartphone has been launched at a price of 7699 yuan, which roughly translates to around Rs 92,000. With the Find N, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Oppo Find N design
The design of the Oppo Find N is inspired by Samsung’s Galaxy Fold but it is a more compact version of the Samsung device. The new foldable phone comes packed with a triple rear camera system, even though the camera bump is quite clearly visible.