A beauty that leaves a lasting impression

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is a gorgeous-looking device shouting all-ceramic. The craftsmanship can be observed from every corner with the camera island seamlessly blending with the rear panel. The smartphone is curvier than the previous iteration and offers better ergonomics. Moreover, it can withstand spills and splash, courtesy of the IP68 rating. However, one of the caveats of this beauty is that it works as a fingerprint magnet demanding you to carry a fiber cloth to wipe out the crime scene every now and then.