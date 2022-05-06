1 / 6

Oppo K10 Design: Best of both worlds

Oppo K10 flaunts a dual-textured finish back panel. The lower half of the handset has a matte texture while the upper half, basically the camera island area, is glossy. While the matte texture makes sure that the phone is not slippery and a fingerprint magnet, the upper half looks shows prominent fingerprint smudges. I like the design, but it would have looked more classy if there was no “K-10” branding near the camera module. Overall, the phone has a good design for its price. The phone is handy, as it is just 189gm in weight, but when it comes to thickness, it is 0.84 cm. Oppo K10 could have stood out in the crowd, but the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite looks almost identical to this one! However, this makes it look even more appealing since it looks like it's costlier player.