Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, the latest smartphone from the brand features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a tall 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and a 108MP dual rear camera setup. While the specs look near similar to the Reno phone, the perk of having this Xiaomi phone is its superfast 120W charging support.
OnePlus Nord 2
Another eligible contestant in the list is the OnePlus Nord 2 which sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It equips a MediaTek 1200 SoC paired with 12GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging solution. Another advantage of having the OnePlus phone is its near-stock Android experience.
