Reno 8 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 8 series is the next premium mid-range smartphone series from Oppo in India. The series will comprise the Reno 8 5G and Reno 8 Pro 5G. The tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has now shared the high-resolution press renders of the latter. Let's take a look at the phone.
Design
The Reno 8 Pro 5G appears to feature a new design over its predecessor. While the front remains the same as its predecessor with the punch-hole display, the rear is what's totally different. The smartphone has a big camera island holding three sensors. The camera island on the device is protruded, which looks good but does increase the thickness of the device (on the upper side). There's also an LED flashlight beside the camera lenses that will help assist in shooting pictures and videos in dark environments.