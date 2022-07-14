2 / 5

Design

The Reno 8 Pro 5G appears to feature a new design over its predecessor. While the front remains the same as its predecessor with the punch-hole display, the rear is what's totally different. The smartphone has a big camera island holding three sensors. The camera island on the device is protruded, which looks good but does increase the thickness of the device (on the upper side). There's also an LED flashlight beside the camera lenses that will help assist in shooting pictures and videos in dark environments.