Oppo Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon
Oppo Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition set has been unveiled in India. It is inspired by symbols of House Targaryen. The back cover of the phone is styled after the scaly dragon skin of Balerion the Black Dread. It also features a golden sigil, the three-headed dragon, a Targaryen family symbol.
Oppo Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon box set
The House of the Dragon Limited Edition set of the Oppo phone includes a gold and black phone holder shaped like a dragon, a SIM ejector tool shaped as a tiny golden dragon, a three-headed dragon key chain and two collectibles that include a dragon egg and a 'handwritten proclamation' by King Viserys I Targaryen.