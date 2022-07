1 / 5

Oppo Reno8 Pro display

Oppo Reno8 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD display that offers 120Hz refresh rate. The display houses a tiny punch hole camera on the top. It runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It weighs 188gm and has a glass back. It comes in Glazed Green, Glazed Black colour variants.