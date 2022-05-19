1/5
Panchayat Season 2, Amazon Prime Video, Now streaming
Amazon Prime Video's much popular Panchat series is back with season 2. In this season, Abhishek sticks his neck out in support for Pradhan's family after the rise of an opponent against Pradhan Ji, village politics of Phulera intensifies.
Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers, Disney Plus Hotstar, May 20
Back after 30 years, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will hit boomers with nostalgia. Based on the characters Chip and Dale and the subsequent animated TV series, this animation film has action-adventure comedy.