Top 5 phone launches in India in June second-half: Mi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 30, Samsung Galaxy M32

Mi 11 Lite 4G
Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi smartphone in India on June 22 dubbed the Mi 11 Lite. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India and not 5G. It could be that Xiaomi is waiting for the network to be officially available in India to bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone. The upcoming Mi smartphone is expected to be sport a price lower than the Mi 10i. Once launched, the 4G smartphone will be up for grab on Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 is set to launch in India on June 21. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to be priced around Rs 15,000 and will be available on Amazon.in once release. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone, which launched in India last year at Rs 15,999. With the Galaxy M32, Samsung aims to take on the likes of Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8 5G and more.