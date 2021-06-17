Top 5 phone launches in India in June second-half: Mi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 30, Samsung Galaxy M32

1 / 5

Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi smartphone in India on June 22 dubbed the Mi 11 Lite. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India and not 5G. It could be that Xiaomi is waiting for the network to be officially available in India to bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone. The upcoming Mi smartphone is expected to be sport a price lower than the Mi 10i. Once launched, the 4G smartphone will be up for grab on Flipkart.