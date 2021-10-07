1 / 5

Google Pixel 6 series

Google Pixel 6 series that includes the vanilla Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro is confirmed to launch on October 19 although it is unlikely to debut in India. The tech giant has already revealed the unique dual-layered design of its new Pixel flagship lineup. the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Both devices will ship with Google's in-house chipset and come pre-loaded with Android 12 OS.