Google Pixel 6 series
Google Pixel 6 series that includes the vanilla Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro is confirmed to launch on October 19 although it is unlikely to debut in India. The tech giant has already revealed the unique dual-layered design of its new Pixel flagship lineup. the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Both devices will ship with Google's in-house chipset and come pre-loaded with Android 12 OS.
Motorola E40
Motorola E40, a new phone will be added to the affordable E-series this month. The phone will debut in India on October 12. The new Moto E40 will come with a 90Hz display, Unisoc T700 SoC, 48MP triple camera system, 4GB RAM, and a huge 5,000mAh battery.