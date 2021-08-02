1 / 7

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 is expected to launch in India this month. The phone succeeds last year’s Redmi 9. Similar to all other Redmi number series smartphones, the upcoming Redmi 10 is also said to be a budget smartphone. The exact pricing of the phone is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that it could be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. The Redmi 10 recently received Indonesia Telecom and SIRIM certifications, which hints at the imminent launch. The launch date hasn’t been revealed by the company yet.