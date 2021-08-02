Redmi 10
Redmi 10 is expected to launch in India this month. The phone succeeds last year’s Redmi 9. Similar to all other Redmi number series smartphones, the upcoming Redmi 10 is also said to be a budget smartphone. The exact pricing of the phone is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that it could be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. The Redmi 10 recently received Indonesia Telecom and SIRIM certifications, which hints at the imminent launch. The launch date hasn’t been revealed by the company yet.
IQOO 8 5G
iQOO 8 5G is expected to launch globally on August 4. The company is yet to reveal official details about the launch of the iQOO smartphone. The iQOO 8 will succeed the iQOO 7, which launched in India recently. Leaks and rumours suggest that the iQOO 8 will launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery and support for 120W FlashCharge technology, among others.