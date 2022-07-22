2 / 5

Tecno Spark 9

Starting with the Tecno Spark 9, which will go on its first sale at midnight after 12 AM. The Spark 9 is priced starting at Rs. 8,499 and it comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Helio G85 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 64MP triple camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.