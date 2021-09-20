1 / 5

IPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Availability

Apple has launched its iPhone 13 Series. Under this series, four smartphones – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been launched. The iPhone 13 mini 128GB will cost Rs 69,900, 256GB will cost Rs 79,900 and 512GB will cost Rs 99,900. The price of all the three models of iPhone 13 will be Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900, the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,29,900, the 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,49,900 and the 1TB storage variant costs Rs 1,69,900. All the models of iPhone 13 Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively.