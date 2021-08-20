Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

1 / 7

Vivo V21

Vivo V21 has been launched in India this week. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 13,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model of the smartphone comes packed with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 15,490. Some of the key specifications of the Vivo Y21 include a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, Android 11-based Funtouch 11.1 OS skin, a 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, 13MP dual rear camera system, an 8MP selfie shooter, and more.