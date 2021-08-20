Phones launched in India this week: Vivo V21, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, more

Vivo V21
Vivo V21 has been launched in India this week. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 13,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model of the smartphone comes packed with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 15,490. Some of the key specifications of the Vivo Y21 include a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, Android 11-based Funtouch 11.1 OS skin, a 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, 13MP dual rear camera system, an 8MP selfie shooter, and more.
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Samsung Galaxy A03s has been launched in India this week. The smartphone comes in two variants including 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively. Samsung Galaxy A03s comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 OS, a 5000mAh battery, 13MP triple rear camera system, a 5MP front camera, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more. (Image: Zee Business)
