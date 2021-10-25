Nokia C30
Nokia C30 features a 6.82-inch touchscreen display, an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM, runs on Android 11, 6000mAh battery, and a dual-camera setup including 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The front camera includes a 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone launched in India on October 21 priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.
Google Pixel 6
Google unveiled the Pixel 6 series, including Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, at the Pixel Fall Launch event on October 19. The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display, Google's Tensor SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera. Google Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, Tensor SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter, 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For a selfie, it has an 11.1-megapixel front camera.