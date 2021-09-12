1 / 5

Realme 8s

Realme 8s has been launched in India earlier this week. The smartphone comes in two variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 19,999. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 8s include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging.