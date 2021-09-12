Realme 8s
Realme 8s has been launched in India earlier this week. The smartphone comes in two variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 19,999. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 8s include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Realme 8i
Realme 8i has also been launched in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 15,999. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, triple rear camera system with 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 primary sensor, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and more.
