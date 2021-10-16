1 / 5

Samsung W22 5G

Samsung W22 5G is basically a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It is priced at Yuan 16,999 (approximately Rs 1,98,684) for the sole 16GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. The device comes with a Phantom Black paint job along with a textured gold spine. It also features a Heart to the World logo on the back in the same gold colour as the spine. The phone looks very premium, however, it has currently only been launched in the Chinese market.