Samsung W22 5G
Samsung W22 5G is basically a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It is priced at Yuan 16,999 (approximately Rs 1,98,684) for the sole 16GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. The device comes with a Phantom Black paint job along with a textured gold spine. It also features a Heart to the World logo on the back in the same gold colour as the spine. The phone looks very premium, however, it has currently only been launched in the Chinese market.
OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus 9RT was recently launched in China with a starting price of Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,620) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device sports flagship specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65T Warp charge fast charging.
