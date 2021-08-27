2 / 5

Realme C21Y

Realme C21Y has been launched in India. The smartphone comes in two variants including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolutions, UNISOC T610 SoC, up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support, and more.