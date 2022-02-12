Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

Samsung Galaxy S22 series
Samsung Galaxy S22 series was announced earlier this week in the global market. The series includes three models – the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date in India. Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed that the Indian models will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and not Exynos 2200 SoC like the UK and Europe markets.
Redmi Note 11
Redmi announced the Redmi Note 10 successor dubbed the Redmi Note 11 in India this week. The Redmi Note 11 starts at a price of Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models come at Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The sale begins on February 14, Monday.