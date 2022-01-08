2 / 6

IQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro have been launched in China. The smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring these models to the Indian market very soon. In terms of pricing, the iQOO 9 starts at RMB 3,999 (around Rs 46,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant come at RMB 4,399 (around Rs. 51,600) and RMB 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,300), respectively. The iQOO 9 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at a price of RMB 4,999 (roughly around Rs 58,600). Other two models with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage come at RMB 5,499 (approx Rs 64,500) and RMB 5,999 (approx Rs 70,300), respectively.