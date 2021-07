1 / 5

Poco f3 gt teaser

After a number of leaks, Poco has finally released an official teaser suggesting that the Poco F3 GT is soon to launch in India. While there isn't an official date, we assume it to launch this month itself. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition and come with a 120Hz screen, game triggers, 67W fast charging, and more.