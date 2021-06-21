Phones launches in India this week: Samsung Galaxy M32, Mi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 30

Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 is all set to launch in India on June 21 via Amazon website. With the launch of the Galaxy M32, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of phones such as Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, among others. Reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be priced between Rs 15000 – Rs 17000 in India.
Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi phone dubbed Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22. The upcoming 4G smartphone is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest Mi phone launched in India yet. It is said that the Mi 11 Lite will be priced around the same price as the Mi 10i, which is around Rs 25,000. The company is yet to confirm the price. The launch event will begin at 12noon.