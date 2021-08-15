2 / 5

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 is all set to launch in India on August 17. Ahead of the official launch, a lot have been confirmed about the Motorola Edge 20 smartphone including the full specs sheet as well as the pricing. The Motorola Edge 20 is tipped to release in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a price tag of Rs 29,999. Some of the key specs of the Motorola Edge 20 include: a higher 144hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778 SoC, 33W fast charging support, a 4000mAh battery, 108-megapixel triple camera system, among others.