Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Tecno Pova 5G

Tecno Pova 5G is all set to launch in India on February 8. The Tecno Pova 5G was first launched in Nigeria last year and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. As far as the specs are concerned, the Tecno Pova 5G comes packed with a 6000mAh battery, 16-megapixel front camera with dual LED flash, 18W fast charging support, a 6.95-inch FHD+ display, 120hz screen refresh rate and more. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India. In Nigeria, the Tecno Pova 5G comes at NGN 129,000, which roughly translates to Rs 23,100.