Phones set to launch in India next week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launch
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is set to launch in India on August 25. Once released, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available on Amazon India website and the company’s official estore. Ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G key specs have been revealed including a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Android 11 based OneUI 3.1, a 5000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear camera system and more.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India
The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is yet to be revealed but it is likely to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The exact pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is said to be an upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G version in terms of both specifications and pricing.