Phones set to launch in India next week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is yet to be revealed but it is likely to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The exact pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is said to be an upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G version in terms of both specifications and pricing.