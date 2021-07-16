Phones to launch in India next week: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Redmi Note 10T, more

1 / 5

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to launch in India on July 22. Once the new OnePlus Nord phone is released, the smartphone will be available on Amazon, possible during the Prime Day sale. The Amazon Prime Day sale begins starting July 26 midnight and does up to July 27. Some of the features that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 include: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 50-megapixel AI triple camera setup and more.