Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch date
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G set to launch in India on September 1. The smartphone is already available in the global market and now it is set to arrive in the Indian market. Once released, the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be available on Amazon India website.
Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India
Some of the key specs of the Samsung Galaxy A52s include a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 64MP quad rear camera system, a 32MP front camera setup, a 4500mAh battery with fast charging system, and more. The phone is tipped to be priced at Rs 35999 and Rs 37999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, respectively.