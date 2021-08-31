Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India

Some of the key specs of the Samsung Galaxy A52s include a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 64MP quad rear camera system, a 32MP front camera setup, a 4500mAh battery with fast charging system, and more. The phone is tipped to be priced at Rs 35999 and Rs 37999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, respectively.