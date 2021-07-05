Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy F22, Nokia G20, and more

Samsung Galaxy F22 launch date
Samsung Galaxy F22 is set to launch in India this week. The phone will go official on July 6, the company has announced. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 phone has been listed on Flipkart, which means, once the phone is released, it will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform, Samsung.com and other offline stores.
Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications
Samsung has confirmed most of the specs of the upcoming Galaxy F22 smartphone. The company has revealed that the phone will come packed with 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display that offers “full On cinematic experience”, infinity O display and more. Other specs of the upcoming Samsung phone includes 6000mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, 90hz refresh rate and more.