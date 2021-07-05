Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy F22, Nokia G20, and more

2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

Samsung has confirmed most of the specs of the upcoming Galaxy F22 smartphone. The company has revealed that the phone will come packed with 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display that offers “full On cinematic experience”, infinity O display and more. Other specs of the upcoming Samsung phone includes 6000mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, 90hz refresh rate and more.