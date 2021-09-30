Phones under Rs 15,000 with quad rear cameras: Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi 10 Prime is available at a starting price of Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The budget smartphone comes packed with four rear cameras consisting of 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Some of the other specifications include a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support, a 6.5-inch display wit 1080x2400 pixels, an 8-megapixel front camera, a MediaTek G88 SoC, Android 11 and more.
Redmi Note 10S
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10S comes packed with four rear camera setup and single sensor on the front. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The top-end model of the smartphone comes packed with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 16,499. Some of the key specs of the Redmi Note 10S include 6.43-inch FHD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and more.
