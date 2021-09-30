Phones under Rs 15,000 with quad rear cameras: Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

2 / 5

Redmi Note 10S

Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10S comes packed with four rear camera setup and single sensor on the front. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The top-end model of the smartphone comes packed with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 16,499. Some of the key specs of the Redmi Note 10S include 6.43-inch FHD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and more.