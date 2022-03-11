Planning to buy iPhone SE 2022? Here are Apple devices that you can get in same amount or less

5th gen iPad Air
It comes with a 10.9-inch liquid retina TrueTone display and it is powered by Apple’s M1 chipset that is coupled with up to 256GB of storage space. It also features 5G connectivity, 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, 12MP wide-angle rear cameras and up to 10 hours of web surfing time. The base variant of the device with 64GB of storage and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 54,900. At this price, it costs less than the top variant of the iPhone SE 2022 that costs Rs Rs 58,900. (Image: Apple)
6th gen iPad Mini
It comes with a 8.3-inch liquid retina TrueTone display and it is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset that is coupled with up to 256GB of storage space. It also features 5G connectivity, 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, 12MP wide-angle rear cameras and up to 10 hours of web surfing time. The base variant of the device with 64GB of storage and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 54,900. It is slightly cheaper than the top variant of the iPhone SE 2022 that costs Rs Rs 58,900. (Image: Apple)