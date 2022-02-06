Playing video games helps improve responsiveness
According to a study by the APA, playing controller-based games is extremely beneficial for your hands. The study found out that people who play controller-based video are games faster at performing advanced procedures and made 37 percent fewer mistakes. It also found out that video games can be used as physical therapy to help stroke victims regain control of their hands and wrists. (Image: Pixabay)
Playing video games increases grey matter and boosts brain connectivity
According to a study by Real Clear Science, video games can increase a person's grey matter. The study reveals that playing video games regularly may increase a person's grey matter in the brain and boost brain connectivity. This leads to better muscle control, memory, perception and spatial navigation. (Image: Pixabay)