Persona 5 Strikers PS4
]Persona 5 comes with an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges, thrusting you in an epic tale as you strike back against the corruption overtaking cities.
Dirt 5 PS4 PS5
Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and hordes of alien monsters. Players will have to work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight through a massive cave system filled with hordes of enemies and valuable resources.