PlayStation Plus September Games
PlayStation Plus free games for September: From Need for Speed to Toem, check list here New PlayStation Plus free games have been announced for the month of September. THe company has introduced a total of three new games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers. This new line-up will be added to both the Monthly Games lineup for all members and Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members on PlayStation Plus. The Monthly PlayStation Plus Games are available from September 6, and Game Catalog and Classics from September 20.
Need for Speed: Heat
The Need for Speed Heat is coming back to PlayStation Plus this month. In this game, you’ll be hustling to earn money by the day and gain reputation and capital at night. The Need for Speed Heat is a street racer game. By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, there are illicit street races that build a reputation. Eventually, you get to access bigger races and better parts.