PlayStation Plus free games in October
Sony has announced free games coming to the PlayStation Plus for October. The list includes three games that will be available starting next month till October 31. Let's check out the list.
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels Unleashed is a fairly new game released back in 2021 by Milestone. The game needs no introduction as you get to race Hot Wheels cars in the game and complete online challenges. Apart from racing, you can also create your own course via the track editor in the game. It will be available for free starting October 4 for PS5 and PS4 consoles.