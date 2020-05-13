Poco F2 Pro launched: 64MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC and other key features

Introduction
The Poco F1 was a game-changer and a rare beast, which packed Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 845 chipset at a very low price. The device gained fame by being a true example of a flagship killer. Last year, the company was widely rumored to unveil Poco F2, but that didn’t happen. Now, in 2020, it has finally launched the Poco F2 Pro phone with flagship features. This is actually Xiaomi's latest Redmi K30 Pro device, which has made its global debut with the Poco F2 Pro name label. While Poco is yet to confirm India launch details, let's take a look at the top 5 features of the Poco F2 Pro. Its price is set EUR 499, which is approximately Rs 40,710 in India.
Processor and LiquidCool tech 2 0
The device comes with Qualcomm's best chipset yet. It features a Snapdragon 865 SoC with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6. This chip is no doubt a beast and will satisfy your basic as well as high-end gaming needs in every way. Speaking of which, the handset supports the LiquidCool tech 2.0. Poco claims that the F2 Pro has the largest vapor chamber in any phone to support LiquidCool. This is a technology, which will keep the Poco F2 Pro cool while playing heavy graphic games like PUBG Mobile. It event has a faster UFS 3.1 storage.