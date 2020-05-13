Poco F2 Pro launched: 64MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC and other key features

1 / 6

Introduction

The Poco F1 was a game-changer and a rare beast, which packed Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 845 chipset at a very low price. The device gained fame by being a true example of a flagship killer. Last year, the company was widely rumored to unveil Poco F2, but that didn’t happen. Now, in 2020, it has finally launched the Poco F2 Pro phone with flagship features. This is actually Xiaomi's latest Redmi K30 Pro device, which has made its global debut with the Poco F2 Pro name label. While Poco is yet to confirm India launch details, let's take a look at the top 5 features of the Poco F2 Pro. Its price is set EUR 499, which is approximately Rs 40,710 in India.